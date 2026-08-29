Watch: Arpita ties Rakhi to Salman Khan with Jesus in background

Mumbai: A video from Salman Khan’s family Raksha Bandhan celebration has grabbed attention on social media, but not just for its heartwarming sibling moment.

The clip shows Arpita Khan Sharma tying a rakhi to Salman as her husband, Aayush Sharma, stands nearby. However, it was the setting behind the family that sparked a wider conversation online.

Social media users noticed an artwork resembling Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper featuring Jesus in the background. The frame, which brought together a Hindu festival, Salman Khan and Christian imagery, prompted many to praise the Khan family for celebrating different faiths under one roof.

Several users described it as one of Bollywood’s “most secular” family moments. Others pointed out that the Khans have long been known for celebrating festivals from different religions together.

What began as a private Raksha Bandhan celebration has now turned into an internet talking point about faith, family and coexistence.