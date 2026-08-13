Watch: Arshi Khan attacks Hina Khan, reveals Bigg Boss 11 story

Mumbai: Nearly nine years have passed since Bigg Boss 11, but Arshi Khan clearly has not forgotten how Hina Khan allegedly treated her inside the house.

In a recent interview, Arshi launched a series of sharp attacks on Hina while comparing her behaviour with that of Shilpa Shinde. She claimed that Hina would look at her and Bandagi Kalra “as if they were bhikharis” because they had entered the show as commoners and did not have access to expensive products.

“Aise dekhti thi jaise hum log bhikhari hain,” Arshi recalled.

Highlighting the difference, Arshi claimed that Shilpa once asked her team to arrange two beauty products, one for herself and another for Arshi. According to her, it was small gestures like these that showed Shilpa’s generosity.

However, Arshi did not stop at their Bigg Boss days. She also questioned Hina’s social-service claims and alleged that the hand pump installed in the actress’ name had actually been donated by one of her fans.

“Hina ne actually hand pump donate nahi kiya. Uske kisi fan ne uske naam se lagwa kar diya,” she claimed.

Arshi then showered praise on Shilpa, saying the actress uses her own money and resources to help elderly women. She claimed that Shilpa rescues homeless women from the roadside and gives them shelter at her shelter home.

Taking an even sharper dig at Hina, Arshi asked why she had not contributed towards Assam flood relief or offered assistance to Shilpa’s shelter.

“Agar aap itne paise wale celebrity hain aur Assam ke andar itni zyada problem chal rahi hai, toh aap donate kijiye. Aap kyun nahi karte donate?” Arshi questioned.

She added that Hina could at least offer to help Shilpa’s shelter, although she believed Shilpa would refuse to accept the money. Arshi concluded her attack by saying that carrying expensive branded bags and travelling in luxury cars does not make someone a true celebrity.

While Arshi presented her comments as a comparison between the two actresses, the intensity of her remarks suggests that the wounds from Bigg Boss 11 are still fresh. Whether Hina responds remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Arshi’s chapter with her former co-contestant is far from closed.