Mumbai: A video featuring Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan has taken social media by storm. Captured casually at an airport, the clip shows a candid moment that is going viral online. What makes the video stand out is not just the celebrity presence, but the warmth and comfort shared between the three.

In the viral clip, Sussanne is seen walking through the airport while speaking on a video call. Just then, her boyfriend Arslan Goni playfully grabs her phone and turns the screen towards the camera.

To everyone’s surprise, Hrithik Roshan appears on the other side of the call. Sussanne breaks into laughter, Arslan enjoys his cheeky prank, and Hrithik smiles back, making the moment feel spontaneous and genuine.

Sussanne and Hrithik, who were once among Bollywood’s most loved couples, were married for 13 years before separating in 2014. Despite the divorce, they have maintained a respectful and friendly relationship. The former couple continues to co-parent their two sons and are often seen together during family gatherings and special occasions, setting an example of maturity in personal relationships.

The video quickly drew attention from fans, who praised the trio’s easy-going bond. Many social media users called the moment refreshing and heartwarming, appreciating how gracefully they have navigated life after separation. Comments flooded in applauding the positivity and mutual respect on display.