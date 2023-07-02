Watch: As riots rage in France, man calmly munches on sandwich

What would stop one from eating a sandwich? For this man, it seems like nothing can. As violent protests took over France in the last few days, a viral video supposedly showed a man calmly eating his sandwich as police and rioters clashed.

In the video that has since been shared on multiple Twitter handles, the camera pans to show rioters on one side and police on the other. However, when the camera zooms in, one can see a man sitting on a bench and enjoying a sandwich.

“He really has no problem in his life,” the caption on one of the tweets read, while another twitter user remarked that, “For some, nothing is important than food in life.”

More than 400 people have been arrested in France amid violent protests that continued across the country over the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by the police at a traffic stop.

In Nanterre, a suburb in Paris where Nahel M was shot at point-blank range by a police officer on Tuesday as he refused a traffic stop and drove away, clashes have flared up between protesters and police.