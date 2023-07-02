Watch: As riots rage in France, man calmly munches on sandwich

In the video that has since been shared on multiple Twitter handles, the camera pans to show rioters on one side and police on the other.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 2nd July 2023 1:11 pm IST
A man eats his sandwich as riots rage in France (Photo: Screengrab)

What would stop one from eating a sandwich? For this man, it seems like nothing can. As violent protests took over France in the last few days, a viral video supposedly showed a man calmly eating his sandwich as police and rioters clashed.

In the video that has since been shared on multiple Twitter handles, the camera pans to show rioters on one side and police on the other. However, when the camera zooms in, one can see a man sitting on a bench and enjoying a sandwich.

“He really has no problem in his life,” the caption on one of the tweets read, while another twitter user remarked that, “For some, nothing is important than food in life.”

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Wanderlust: Man travels 37 million km in 33 years using lifetime airline pass

More than 400 people have been arrested in France amid violent protests that continued across the country over the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old driver by the police at a traffic stop.

In Nanterre, a suburb in Paris where Nahel M was shot at point-blank range by a police officer on Tuesday as he refused a traffic stop and drove away, clashes have flared up between protesters and police.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 2nd July 2023 1:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Offbeat updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button