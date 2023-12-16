Watch: Bigg Boss 17 contestants’ Marfa dance goes viral

Mumbai: Hyderabadi touch is one of the most interesting elements of Bigg Boss 17 this year, thanks to Arun Srikanth Mashettey, who is representing our city on the national platform and this is happening for the first time.

Arun’s Hyderabadi flair has been winning hearts, and fans from his hometown are expressing their love for the way he effortlessly incorporates the local flavour on such a big show. Clips of Arun, showcasing his Hyderabadi slang and even teaching it to his fellow contestants, have been making waves on social media.

In a recent viral video shared by Arun on his Instagram, the contestant can be seen teaching Hyderabadi Marfa steps to his co-participants, Munawar Faruqui and K-pop star Aoora. The clip captures the trio engaged in a morning anthem session, with Arun skillfully guiding them through the Marfa steps. The infectious energy and camaraderie between the contestants are evident, as they synchronize their moves perfectly.

Arun added ‘Miya Bhai’ song as the background music to his Instagram video, enhancing the cultural vibrancy of the moment. Watch the clip below.

Fans continue to shower their support, eagerly anticipating more glimpses of Arun’s Hyderabadi charm on Bigg Boss 17.