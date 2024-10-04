Watch: Bigg Boss 18 makers unveil first 3 confirmed contestants

Mumbai: As the much-anticipated Bigg Boss 18 is set to premiere on October 6, the show’s creators are leaving no stone unturned to excite fans and amp up the buzz. Hosted by Salman Khan, the latest season promises to be filled with high-voltage drama, unexpected twists, and a star-studded lineup of contestants.

Ahead of the show’s grand launch, the makers have been teasing viewers with glimpses of the contestants through captivating promos. So far, three contestants have been officially revealed, stirring curiosity and speculation among the audience.

Bigg Boss 18 Confirmed Contestants Promos

The first contestant to join Bigg Boss 18 is a prominent actress from the 90s, as teased by the makers on Thursday. Although they kept her identity under wraps, the teaser led to widespread talk that it could be none other than Shilpa Shirodkar, famous for her role in Gopi Kishan. The makers shared an intriguing promo with the caption: “Jisne dekha tha ek dream, woh aa rahi hai usse poora karne in Bigg Boss 18.”

Following the announcement of the first contestant, the second to join the house is Shehzada Dhami, a well-known face from the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans of the soap opera are eager to see him enter the Bigg Boss house. His promo was shared with the words, “Ghar mein aa raha hai ek contestant jo paakar rahega apne haq ki har ek cheez.”

The third contestant revealed is Chahat Pandey, an actress who is sure to bring her charismatic presence to the show. The promo introducing her featured the line: “Kaun aa rahi hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein lekar apni deewani adaayen?”

With these three contestants already revealed, the excitement for Bigg Boss 18 is at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly awaiting the grand premiere, which will air on October 6 at 9 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema. The stage is set, and the countdown has begun!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.