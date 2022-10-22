Watch: BJP youth wing leader finds video of child abusing Mughals ‘cute’

The National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared a video on October 21 that shows a minor boy hurling abuses at Mughals indirectly, targetting Muslims.

Bagga terms the video as “how cute”.

The kid then proceeds to burst a cracker but almost burns his hand in the process.

How cute pic.twitter.com/sM6v1jyijo — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 21, 2022

The child in the video says, “Mughalo ki awlaad, tum humko sikhoge Diwali kaise manate hai? Tum ab dekho (Children of Mughals, You’ll tell us how to celebrate Diwali? Now watch us).”

The child tried to burst a cracker but fails. He almost burns his hand instead. Luckily, no damage happens.

Twitter has reacted sharply, mostly to Bagga’s caption.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair tagged Priyank Kanoongo, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to look into the video.

BJP Spokesperson shares a video of kid abusing while bursting crackers.



Hello, @DCPCR @KanoongoPriyank @NCPCR_ Do you find this abuse 'cute'? https://t.co/e7IydAqu7A — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 22, 2022

Another Twitter user expressed disappointment with the video.

A little kid hurling communal slurs and then having a firecracker dangerously explode in his hands is the perfect symbolism for the future of this country. https://t.co/kbvNDrL3Hv — Shivam Bahuguna (@JanusBlinked) October 22, 2022

Another Twitter user asked how does India become superpower with such ideologies

Cute… How??? Does India can become an economic superpower with this kind of ideology? Why our leaders and society are failing to inculcate scientific temper in kids? — yras (@swakrikar) October 22, 2022