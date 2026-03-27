Mumbai: Some Bollywood stars may own luxurious homes, expensive cars, and enjoy massive wealth, but they often find joy in the simple things of life. Superstar Salman Khan is one such example, as he is frequently seen stepping away from his lavish lifestyle to enjoy moments like a common man and a viral video of him driving an auto rickshaw proves just that.

Salman Khan’s auto video

Salman Khan may be one of the richest stars in India, but the superstar continues to win hearts with his simple and grounded lifestyle. A throwback video of the actor driving an auto rickshaw in Panvel has resurfaced on social media and is once again going viral.

In the clip, Salman is seen dressed casually in shorts, a T-shirt, and a cap as he drives the auto through the streets of Panvel, located around 35 km from Mumbai. The unexpected sight of the Bollywood star behind the wheel of an auto left onlookers pleasantly surprised and excited.

The video recently started trending again after being reshared by a social media user on March 27.

#SalmanKhan Driving an Auto Rickshaw In Panvel Leaving Fans and Onlookers Surprised



3000cr Net Worth, Still So Simple No Show Off, Just Pure Humility pic.twitter.com/vn1YTZTs5Y — Filmy_Duniya (@SouthLover8961) March 27, 2026

Salman shares a deep connection with his Panvel farmhouse, which serves as his favourite getaway from the busy city life. Surrounded by greenery, the farmhouse is where he spends quality time with family and indulges in activities like farming, horse riding, and fitness, reflecting his love for a simpler way of living.

On the professional front, Salman is currently working on filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film was initially scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, but reports suggest it has been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

Additionally, the actor is set to headline a high-budget action thriller backed by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film is expected to go on floors in April 2026, with plans for a grand Eid 2027 release.