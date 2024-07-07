Watch: BTS’s Jimin dances to SRK’s ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon,’ fans swoon

Mumbai: When it comes to giving ‘fairytale romance vibes’, BTS’s Jimin never disappoints. His videos are often the very reason why half of his fans feel those adorable butterflies in their stomach. Jimin has gone viral yet again, this time for a delightful edit that has fans swooning. In this video, he channels the charm of Bollywood’s very own Shah Rukh Khan, dancing to the hit song ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’.

The song ‘Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon’ is from the popular movie ‘Yes Boss’, which was released more than two decades ago in 1997. This classic film features the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, whose on-screen chemistry left an indelible mark on Bollywood fans. The song itself is a romantic melody that has stood the test of time, continuing to be a favorite among many.

Jimin’s Viral Video

The video of Jimin, edited to the Bollywood song, was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘jhunjhunastic’. The post was captioned, “Imagine Jimin actually singing this song for you,” capturing the imagination of many fans. In the video, Jimin’s graceful dance moves and charismatic presence perfectly sync with the romantic tune, creating a mesmerizing visual experience.

Since being shared five days ago, the video has garnered an impressive 175K likes. Fans couldn’t get enough of the edit, flooding the comments with praises. Many drew comparisons between Jimin and Shah Rukh Khan, appreciating how Jimin’s charm mirrors that of the Bollywood superstar. Others were amazed by the accuracy of the lip sync, highlighting the editor’s skill in matching Jimin’s expressions to the song.

