Watch: Bulldozer ‘break dance’ at CM Yogi Adityanath election rally

A BJP election rally in Farrukhabad’s Aliganj sub-division, in which Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated, witnessed a massive spectacle of bulldozer ‘break dance’ stunts.

Before the CM’s arrival, dozens of bulldozers reached the DAV Inter College ground, where the rally was held. In viral videos amid blaring music, the operators of these heavy machines are seen rotating the bulldozers 360 degrees, using brakes and engine thrust to simulate intricate “break dance” steps.

The crowd including BJP workers chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans during the whole show. Some BJP workers even adorned the dozer blades with party flags, adding to the frenzied atmosphere.

In his address, CM Yogi Adityanath sought to capitalise on the bulldozer imagery, stating, “We have invented a unique use of these machines to deal with criminals and anti-nationals.” He also took a swipe at the Congress-SP alliance, accusing them of “tampering with our security” and “robbing every person’s pocket.”

After bulldozer roadshow in Mainpuri, it was bulldozer "break dance" that made the crowd ecstatic at Wednesday's venue of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's election rally in Aligarh sub-division of Etah district under Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. pic.twitter.com/ezCYazbyzo — Deepak-Lavania (@dklavaniaTOI) May 9, 2024

Pertinently, CM Yogi Adityanath has earned the nickname “Bulldozer Baba”. The use of bulldozers has become a contentious issue in India, particularly under BJP-ruled states. The bulldozer action is often hailed and endorsed by Hindutva outfits who are who believe in polarisation and spread Muslim rhetoric stereotypes.

The machines have often been employed by the government to demolish homes, businesses, and places of worship of Muslims, often under the guise of “quick justice” or “law and order”. However, critics argue that the bulldozers have become a symbol of state terror against Muslims, perpetuating a culture of fear and intimidation.