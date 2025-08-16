Watch: Burj Khalifa honours India with tricolour on I-Day

Dubai: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, illuminated with the colours of the Indian tricolour on Friday, August 15, as the nation celebrated its 79th Independence Day.

A video released by the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai captured the moment the landmark displayed the Indian flag, drawing loud cheers from crowds gathered below.

The CGI posted the clip on X with the caption, “The Tricolour stands tall on the world’s most iconic landmark, the Burj Khalifa, celebrating India’s 79th Independence Day. It is a moment of pride for the vibrant Indian community in the UAE.”

The Emirates is home to more than 4.36 million Indians, the largest expatriate community in the country, and many of them joined the celebrations, making the occasion especially memorable.

Watch the video here

The Tricolor stands tall on the world's most iconic landmark, the Burj Khalifa, celebrating India's 79th #IndependenceDay🇮🇳. It is a moment of pride for the vibrant Indian community in the United Arab Emirates. #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/I10kf7GQuH — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) August 15, 2025

In a gesture of friendship, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent congratulatory messages to Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

Similar greetings were extended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to both President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.