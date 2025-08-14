UAE-based Indian expat businessman kidnapped in Kerala, rescued

A United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian businessman who was kidnapped in the southern Indian state of Kerala has been rescued by the police, with four men arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim, 40-year-old VP Shameer Medon, co-owns a joint-venture pharmacy chain in Dubai with around 60 outlets, alongside three restaurants. He is also a member of the International Promoters Association (IPA), a prominent UAE-based network of Keralite business leaders.

According to sources close to Shameer, who did not wish to be named, his rescue was confirmed to Siasat.com after speaking to the family.

Shameer, who lives in Dubai with his family, had travelled to Kerala on Monday, August 4, for a short visit and was due to return on Monday, August 18.

At around 7:45 pm on Tuesday, August 12, his motorcycle was intercepted near Pandikkad in Malappuram district. CCTV footage aired by Malayalam channel 24News showed several men forcing him into a waiting Toyota Innova before fleeing.

Screengrab of CCTV footage shared by 24News.

Shameer’s business partner in the UAE reportedly received a ransom call from his mobile phone on Wednesday morning, August 13, with the abductors demanding Rs 1.5 crore and warning his wife to withdraw a police complaint.

Police traced him to Kollam district, about 300 km from where he was abducted.

News of his safe rescue prompted an outpouring of relief and support from friends and well-wishers on social media, many expressing gratitude to the authorities for their swift action.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive and any possible connections to the incident.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated for clarity.