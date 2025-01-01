Watch: Burj Khalifa rings in 2025 with thrilling fireworks

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the places that knows how to ring in the new year in the most extravagant way imaginable. Every year on New Year’s Eve, hundreds of people look forward to the Burj Khalifa fireworks, because of the amazing show it puts on for all who watch.

This year was no exception. As the clock struck 12 and the world welcomed 2025, the Burj Khalifa took centre stage with its highly anticipated New Year’s Eve (NYE) fireworks display, marking the grandest celebration to ring in the new year.

Burj Khalifa posted a video of its amazing laser, light and fireworks show on Instagram. Along with the video, the caption reads, “A spectacular show to ring in 2025 at Burj Khalifa. The skies lit up as we welcomed the new year with unforgettable fireworks. It was a moment of pure magic that captured the spirit of Dubai – vibrant, bold, and full of life. Wishing everyone a prosperous and a Happy New year!.”

The video has amassed more than 2 lakh views on Instagram since its upload.

Preparations for this New Year’s Eve spectacle began months ago, as teams from around the world worked diligently to combine breakthrough technology with artistic quality.

More than 110 professionals from 11 different nations collaborated to create this remarkable show.

Over 15,600 pyrotechnic elements and 200 state-of-the-art light beams and lasers were used to illuminate the Burj Khalifa, which now has an enhanced LED façade.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, took to Instagram and shared a video of the Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

Along with the video, Hamdan wrote, “As we welcome the New Year, we pray to Allah to make it a year filled with goodness, blessings, and prosperity for our country and the world. This is a time to renew our pledge to our leadership and people, dedicating ourselves with determination to ensure that Dubai remains a symbol of excellence on the global stage, and the UAE continues to inspire the world with its progress, vision, and limitless potential.”

“Wishing a Happy New Year to the UAE, filled with progress and success, and a Happy New Year to the world,” he added.