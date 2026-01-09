Hyderabad: Prabhas’ new movie The Raja Saab was supposed to be a big celebration. However, its premiere on January 8 midnight faced trouble in Hyderabad. Due to a delay in government approval for the screenings, fans were left confused and angry. The premiere shows were scheduled to begin on Thursday night, but last-minute issues led to chaos at several theatres.

Fans Clash with Theatre Staff

At Vimal Theatre in Balanagar, many fans gathered outside in frustration. They tried to force their way inside and demanded the show be screened for them. In Kukatpally, fans banged on the theatre gates, and some broke through security barricades. Theatre staff struggled to control the crowd, and police had to step in, using a lathi charge to clear the area.

Anger on Social Media

Videos of the chaos spread quickly on social media, with fans expressing their anger. Some criticized the lack of planning and clarity, with people saying, “Unplanned premieres + zero clarity = disaster” . Many were upset that they were told the show was only for the media, not for fans. Some even protested outside the theatre, demanding justice.

Ticket Price Hike and Premiere Shows

In Andhra Pradesh, ticket prices for the premiere were raised to Rs. 1000. However, the confusion about the screenings left many fans frustrated. Some fans waited outside but were not allowed to enter, adding to the tension.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, and Malavika Mohanan. It was released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Despite the chaotic premiere, the movie is highly awaited by fans.