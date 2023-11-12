Watch: Clash between BRS, Congress workers leaves several injured in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a clash that broke out between BRS and Congress in the Achampet constituency in Nagarkurnool district, several people were injured on Saturday night.

Tension started after the car of BRS candidate Guvvula Balaraju was stopped by Congress workers who alleged that the BRS leader was carrying cash in the car and wanted the vehicle checked. Soon, BRS and Congress workers pushed each other and attacked with stones and sticks. The car of the BRS candidate was damaged.

Clash between the supporters of #BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju and #Congress candidate Vamsi Krishna in #Achampet constituency, #Nagarkurnool dist, over allegedly transporting of cash.

BRS MLA was allegedly attacked by Congress cadres.#TelanganaElections2023 #AssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/OR0Zfz2CcN — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 12, 2023

Police lathi-charged and dispersed both groups. Balaraju, who was injured, was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.

Police filed two cases, and heavy police force was deployed in Achampet.