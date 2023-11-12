Watch: Clash between BRS, Congress workers leaves several injured in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a clash that broke out between BRS and Congress in the Achampet constituency in Nagarkurnool district, several people were injured on Saturday night.
Tension started after the car of BRS candidate Guvvula Balaraju was stopped by Congress workers who alleged that the BRS leader was carrying cash in the car and wanted the vehicle checked. Soon, BRS and Congress workers pushed each other and attacked with stones and sticks. The car of the BRS candidate was damaged.
Police lathi-charged and dispersed both groups. Balaraju, who was injured, was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment.
Police filed two cases, and heavy police force was deployed in Achampet.