A cleaner was trapped between sacks of grains while cleaning the floor of a shop in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai area. The incident was captured on camera.

In the video that has now gone viral, the woman cleaner is seen cleaning the floor when around 30-40 sacks of grains fall on her and trap her.

As she screamed for help, nearby workers rushed to rescue her.

According to local reports, she received minor injuries and is currently admitted to a nearby hospital.