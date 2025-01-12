Watch: Coldplay’s Chris Martin helps couple with gender reveal at Abu Dhabi concert

British rock band Coldplay’s recent concert at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi turned into an unforgettable night for one lucky couple, as lead singer Chris Martin assisted them with a gender reveal.

During the band’s electrifying performance on Thursday, January 9, a couple standing near the stage held up a poster that read: ‘Help us with our gender reveal. Please?’

The poster caught Martin’s attention and responded by singing a special song with lyrics tailored to the occasion:“Hello, my beautiful dear brother and sister. Seeing you gives me such joy. And we all want to see. Are you having a girl or a boy?”

The couple then joyfully announced, “It’s a girl!” The crowd erupted in applause, sharing in the couple’s happiness.

Watch the video here

This heartwarming moment was captured by attendees and quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans sharing videos and reactions on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres” World Tour is making a significant stop in Abu Dhabi, with performances scheduled at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 12, and 14, 2025.

Tickets for the January 14 show can still be purchased via Ticketmaster.