Watch: Congress leader worships gas cylinder before casting vote

Hyderabad: A video of Husnabad Congress candidate and former Lok Sabha MP Ponnam Prabhakar worshipping an LPG gas cylinder before going to vote in the Telangana Assembly elections went viral on social media on November 30.

The gas cylinder, garlanded in pink flowers was worshipped by Prabhakar and his family members in the video.

Despite the early morning chill, polling was underway amid tight security across Telangana to elect a new state legislative Assembly on Thursday, November 30. Long queues were seen at some polling stations when the voting began at 7 am.

Technical snags in electronic voting machines were reported from a few places but authorities swiftly arranged alternate machines.

A little over 3.26 crore voters will decide the political fortunes of 2,290 candidates.

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate arrangements for polling at 35,655 polling stations spread across 33 districts.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj, who was among the early voters in Hyderabad, said the polling was progressing in a smooth and peaceful manner.

More than 1.85 lakh polling personnel have been deployed while 22,000 micro observers were monitoring the polling process across the state.

Many noted political leaders and celebrities cast their votes on Thursday.