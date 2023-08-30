Watch: Couple welcome twins on birthday

A couple who celebrate their birthdays on the same day has welcomed twins on the same day. Now, all four of them — the husband, wife, and their two twins — will celebrate their birthdays on the same day, i.e., August 18, every year.

According to the details of the report, the couple, Scierra Blair (31) and Jose Ervin (32), received the best birthday present this year as they welcomed the twins on the day. It is astonishing as the chances of both parents and newborns sharing a birthday are very low.

August 18th will forever be a day to celebrate in epic proportions for Scierra Blair, José Ervin Jr. and their twins Aŕia and José III. ❤️https://t.co/87r1L5M5Az pic.twitter.com/imTngtyo2w — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2023

Originally, the delivery was expected on August 28. However, it changed during a routine checkup on August 17. After assessing the position of the babies in the womb, the doctors recommended a Caesarean delivery to avoid complications later on.

Following this recommendation, the woman decided to undergo the Caesarean procedure. However, she wanted it to take place on August 18 to ensure that the entire family could celebrate their birthdays together.