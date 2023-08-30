Watch: Couple welcome twins on birthday

It is astonishing as the chances of both parents and newborns sharing a birthday are very low.

Sameer Khan|   Updated: 30th August 2023 10:15 am IST
A couple who celebrate their birthdays on the same day has welcomed twins on the same day. Now, all four of them — the husband, wife, and their two twins — will celebrate their birthdays on the same day, i.e., August 18, every year.

According to the details of the report, the couple, Scierra Blair (31) and Jose Ervin (32), received the best birthday present this year as they welcomed the twins on the day. It is astonishing as the chances of both parents and newborns sharing a birthday are very low.

Originally, the delivery was expected on August 28. However, it changed during a routine checkup on August 17. After assessing the position of the babies in the womb, the doctors recommended a Caesarean delivery to avoid complications later on.

Following this recommendation, the woman decided to undergo the Caesarean procedure. However, she wanted it to take place on August 18 to ensure that the entire family could celebrate their birthdays together.

