Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes 1st player in history to score 850 career goals

The 38-year-old Ronaldo scored his 850th goal during his team's Al-Nassr match, against Al-Hazm, which ended with a score of (5-1), on Saturday evening, September 2.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player in history to score 850 career goals
Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Riyadh: Saudi club Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 850 goals in his career.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo scored his 850th goal during his team’s Al-Nassr match, against Al-Hazm, which ended with a score of (5-1), on Saturday evening, September 2.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, September 3, Ronaldo wrote, “Another great team performance ! We keep improving. Let’s go @AlNassrFC 💛💙 850 career goals and still counting!😉.”

Watch the video below here

“6 goals ⚽️ 4 assists 🅰️ It’s been only one month 🦾,” Al Nassr also commented on the performance of Ronaldo on X.

Cristiano raised his score to 6 goals, making him the top scorer in the Saudi League, followed by his Senegalese club colleague Sadio Mane, and Moroccan Abdel Razzaq Hamdallah, the Al-Ittihad striker, with 5 goals each.

