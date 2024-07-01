Watch: Crocodile spotted on Maharashtra road after heavy rains

A huge crocodile was spotted walking on a road in Maharashtra following heavy rains in the state.

In a video circulating on social media, the reptile can be seen roaming on the road in Chiplun, Ratnagiri district.

Crocodile might have come on Maharastra road from river

It is believed that the reptile might have come out of the Shiva River.

It should be noted that Ratnagiri is home to the mugger crocodile, one of the three types of crocodiles found in India. The other two types found in the country are saltwater and gharial crocodiles.

IMD forecasts rains in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri and other districts of Maharashtra until July 5.

For Ratnagiri, the weather department has issued an orange alert for today and a yellow alert for the next four days.

Due to the heavy rainfall in recent days, the crocodile has been spotted on a road in Maharashtra.