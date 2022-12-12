Watch: Crocodiles spotted at Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The residents of localities near Mir Alam Tank who have been complaining of reptiles have now added that a bunch of crocodiles have started residing in the tank recently.



Delay in the opening of the Necklace road around Mir Alam Tank in the Old City is assumed to be the reason that has made the surroundings a home for snakes, scorpions and now crocodiles.



Speaking to The Siasat Daily, the locals said that a group of small and big crocodiles have been seen resting on rocks near the lake occasionally, threatening the residents’ safety.

The local residents of Hassanagar, Indiranagar, Fatimnagar and other localities abutting the Mir Alam Tank Necklace road – more of a muddy path – had earlier this week complained of snakes and scorpions coming from the lake into their houses threatening the lives of their young children.

@KTRTRS @HMDA_Gov @HarithaHaram HYDERABAD: The delay in the opening of New Necklaces Road around Mir Alam Tank in the old city has made the surrounding area home to snakes, scorpions, crocodiles and other venomous animals.#wives #likes @nawab_meraj pic.twitter.com/6btOLsl43d — Abdul.Mukarram (@Mukarram7143) December 12, 2022

Residents have urged the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) to initiate immediate action and shift the crocks from the lake to a suitable habitat.

“Despite complaints over the plight of local residents over a growing dump yard and drainage water logging, no action has been initiated so far to tackle the issue,” remarked a local resident.