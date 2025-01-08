Watch: Dense clouds cover Makkah Clock Tower

In a stunning weather phenomenon, the iconic Clock Tower in Makkah was recently covered by dense clouds during heavy rain and thunderstorms across Saudi Arabia.

A video shared by Arabic news channel Al Ekhbariya captured the moment when the top of the Clock Tower became completely invisible, with clouds covering the Grand Mosque.

Watch the video here

برج الساعة شامخا بين أحضان السحاب..



مشاهد بديعة لأجواء #مكة_المكرمة



بعدسة أحمد الغامدي#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/QkJcGJctHG — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) January 6, 2025

Since Monday morning, January 6, several regions of the Kingdom have been experiencing heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail, with the civil defense anticipating the weather to persist until Wednesday, January 8.

Heavy rainfall videos in Saudi Arabia, including Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah, have been widely shared on X.

المتحدث الرسمي للأرصاد:

"شاهقة رابغ" هي الأقوى..

لامست الشاطئ لأول مرة، وساهمت في ارتفاع الأمواج، وإدارة البحث والتطوير بالمركز ستعمل على دراسة هذه الحالة الخاصة.

pic.twitter.com/nELJoGfQSO — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) January 6, 2025