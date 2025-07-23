Watch: Detonators, Gelatin sticks found at Bengaluru bus stand

Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators were found in a carry bag outside a toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand on Wednesday, July 23, the Bengaluru police said. A bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot, as soon as the police received the information, they said.

“Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately) were found in a carry bag outside the toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand. FIR is yet to be registered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish.

The matter is under investigation.