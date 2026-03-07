Watch: Dhurandhar 2 trailer drops and it’s bigger, darker, wilder

Mumbai: The makers of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge have finally unveiled the film’s second trailer, sending excitement soaring among fans of the action-packed franchise. The trailer was released on March 7, 2026, at 11:01 am, offering a powerful glimpse into the next chapter of the ambitious spy saga.

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel promises a darker and more intense storyline compared to its predecessor. Packed with explosive action, gripping drama and high-stakes missions, the new trailer hints at a much bigger cinematic universe.

We also see Ranveer Singh being introduced as ‘Jaskirat Singh Rangi’ which could be the true identity of the actor’s character in the film.

Sanjay Dutt’s character, Chaudhary Aslam, appears to have a significant role in the sequel as he features prominently throughout the trailer. In the first instalment, Chaudhary Aslam teamed up with Hamza to eliminate Rahman Dakait. Now, with Hamza seemingly taking charge of the gang operations in Lyari, the trailer hints that Chaudhary Aslam may end up becoming a pawn in his larger plan.

One particular dialogue from Sanjay Dutt “Jahan dard hai vahan mard hai” has already caught viewers’ attention and has the potential to go viral on social media.

The first film also explored the complicated relationship between Ranveer Singh’s Hamza and Sara Arjun’s Yalina. The two eventually fall in love and get married, even as Hamza secretly manipulates her to gather crucial information. While Yalina continues to trust him, she remains unaware of his true identity. However, the latest trailer hints at a dramatic twist, with a tense moment showing Yalina picking up a gun and preparing to shoot.

This raises an intriguing question, has she finally discovered Hamza’s connection to R&AW, and could this revelation put their relationship on the line?

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles.

Shot across multiple locations including Punjab, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Thailand, the film promises large-scale visuals and an immersive cinematic experience. The music is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, while cinematography is handled by Vikash Nowlakha.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. With the latest trailer generating strong buzz, fans are eagerly counting down the days for the film’s big-screen arrival.