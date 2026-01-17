Hyderabad: The city of pearls witnessed a sparkling cinematic morning today as Dhurandhar fame actress Sara Arjun graced the trailer launch of her upcoming film Euphoria. The much-awaited event took place at AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet here, drawing fans, media, and film enthusiasts from across Hyderabad.

From the moment Sara walked in, all eyes were on her. She looked stunning in a bright pink traditional outfit, blending elegance with youthful charm. Her graceful appearance, glowing smile, and confident presence instantly became the highlight of the event. Cameras flashed nonstop as fans cheered and tried to capture every moment of the star in her gorgeous traditional look.

Sara Arjun reveals her fav Telugu actor

Taking the stage, Sara greeted the Hyderabad audience warmly. She expressed her excitement about Euphoria and thanked the team for believing in her. Speaking with sincerity, she said she feels a special connection with South Indian audiences and is thrilled to present her new film to them. Her friendly and humble nature won hearts in seconds.

The biggest viral moment came when Sara revealed her favourite actor. With a shy smile, she said, “I really admire Vijay Deverkonda. His energy and dedication inspire me.” The statement instantly sparked excitement among fans, with social media already buzzing about her confession.

The trailer launch concluded with loud applause, selfies, and fans chanting her name.

Hyderabad’s film lovers left the venue buzzing with excitement not just for Euphoria, but for Sara Arjun’s rising star power.

About the actress

Sara, daughter of actor Raj Arjun, appeared in numerous commercials and Hindi and Tamil films as a child actor. After playing a young Nandini, played by Aishwarya Rai as an adult, in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan films, she made her debut as a lead actor in Dhurandhar, opposite Ranveer Singh.