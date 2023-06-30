Watch: Dia Mirza teaches how to propose a Hyderabadi girl

Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses Dia Mirza has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences with her enchanting performances. Throughout her illustrious career, Dia has graced the silver screen in numerous successful films, including the iconic Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Parineeta, Dus, and Sanju, among others.

Apart from her work in Bollywood, fans are quite aware of the fact that the gorgeous actress shares a deep connection with Hyderabad and its vibe.

Dia’s step-father Ahmed Mirza hailed from Hyderabad and that’s how she got her surname ‘Mirza’. As a child, she used to live in Banjara Hills and initially attended Vidyaranya High School. Later she enrolled in Nasr School, Khairtabad, after which she attended Stanley Junior College. She has graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Ambedkar Open University.

Dia’s connection to Hyderabad remains strong, and she frequently reminisces about her cherished memories and experiences growing up in the city. Her enduring attachment to her Hyderabadi roots is evident in her conversations and interactions.

One such video that caught our attention shows Dia as ‘pakka Hyderabadi’. This old video is from Dia Mirza and Vidya Balan’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The viral clip showcases the beloved actress engaged in a delightful interaction with the show’s host, Kapil Sharma.

In the video, we can see Dia playfully educating Kapil on the art of flirting or proposing to a Hyderabadi girl, leaving the comedian in splits of laughter.

Kapil playfully posed a humorous question to the graceful actress, asking her how a person from Punjab should propose to a Hyderabadi girl. He asks, “Maano kisi Hyderabadi ladki ko propose karna ho aur ladka punjab ka ho toh kaise bolna chahiye?”

To this Dia replies, “Tum mereku bhot khoobsurat dikhte. Mere saat date pe chalenge?” (You look very beautiful to me. Will you go on a date with me?). This lighthearted exchange left everyone present in splits, creating a joyous and unforgettable moment on the show.