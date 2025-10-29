Watch: Did Khabib refuse to click selfie with Varun Dhawan?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently attended the UFC 321 event in Abu Dhabi, where an unexpected moment between Varun and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken over social media.

In a video shared by That Dubai Page on Instagram, Varun is seen approaching Khabib, who was surrounded by fans clicking selfies. After greeting a few people, Khabib shakes hands with Varun, who appears to ask him for a picture.

Khabib responds briefly, and Varun nods before stepping back. Moments later, Khabib poses with another person and quickly leaves, sparking speculation online.

The clip was captioned, “Khabib declined to take a picture with Varun Dhawan at UFC 2025.” Soon, the internet was divided over what really happened.

Some users defended the fighter, writing, “He doesn’t know who Varun is, simple as that,” while another said, “He didn’t refuse; he just didn’t recognize him.” Others took a dig, commenting, “Reel hero vs real hero” and “Nobody knows Varun Dhawan outside India.”

While fans are busy debating whether Khabib “snubbed” Varun Dhawan, it’s still unclear if the UFC star actually refused to take a selfie or if the moment was misinterpreted.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, directed by Shashank Khaitan. He will next be seen in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Sonam Bajwa, slated to release on January 22, 2026.