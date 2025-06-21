Watch: Did Salman Khan’s bodyguard misbehave with Aamir’s son?

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s new movie Sitaare Zameen Par had a big premiere in Mumbai. Many stars came to support him, including Salman Khan. But during the event, something unexpected happened. Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan, was stopped by Salman’s bodyguards, who didn’t know who he was.

Viral Video

Salman arrived with very tight security because of threats he has received in the past year. As he walked to the venue, Junaid tried to go with him. But the guards didn’t recognize Junaid and thought he was just a fan or a reporter. They stopped him and didn’t let him get close to Salman.

Junaid tried to tell them who he was, but the guards kept blocking him. Salman didn’t notice the issue and kept walking inside.

Junaid Stays Calm

Even though it was a little embarrassing, Junaid stayed calm. He smiled and gently held the guard’s hand, showing no anger. The video of this moment went viral. Many people online joked about it and said things like, “He’s Aamir Khan’s son!” and “Even star kids face such moments!”

The event was full of famous faces. Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar were all there. Aamir came with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and his kids Azad, Ira, and Junaid.

Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It’s a follow-up to Taare Zameen Par and tells the story of a basketball coach who trains specially-abled kids. The movie is getting good reviews.