Watch: Dr Kafeel Khan talks about life behind bars

Dr Kafeel Khan narrates the events that unfolded during the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy in 2017, wherein 63 children died due to an oxygen shortage and Khan was wrongly accused of negligence and fraud.

Despite saving the lives of numerous children, Dr Kafeel was made a scapegoat by the Yogi government and arrested thrice over different charges in a span of four years. He was given a clean chit by courts, but the UP govt still suspended him from his job.

In this conversation with Siasat.com, Dr Kafeel talks about his book titled “The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy, A Doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis”.

He also narrates his ordeal of arrest that gravely impacted him and broke his family, both mentally and financially.

Watch the full interview here: