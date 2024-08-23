Watch: Draped in 25 kg gold, Pune family makes glittering visit to Tirupati temple

The video has garnered hilarious comments from X users with some remarking it was unnecessary.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd August 2024 4:01 pm IST

In an extraordinary display of wealth, a family of devotees from Pune paid a visit to the famous Tirupati temple dazzling in 25 kilograms of gold ornaments from head to toe.

A video of the family walking out of the temple adorning heavy gold ornaments has been making rounds on social media.

The family consisting of two men, a woman and a child are seen walking out of the temple surrounded by security guards.

While the woman is draped in a shimmering gold saree and heavy temple jewellery, the men are buried under layers of gold necklaces. Interestingly, the child who wore a settu-mundu (shirt and a dhoti) was spared, fortunately.

The video has garnered hilarious comments from X users with some remarking it was unnecessary.

One user commented, “Income tax is watching you guys now.

Another user said, “Temples too hiring influencers now?”

Another X user said, “Who’s rich? the Lord or this family?”

Another X user commented, “Y u need to put that much gold coming to the temple.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd August 2024 4:01 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button