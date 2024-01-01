Watch: Dubai car number plate auctioned for Rs 10.29 crore

A total of 90 number plates were up for sale during the auction, totalling 51.216 million dirham (Rs 1,16,08,78,245).

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st January 2024 10:19 am IST
Photo: Screengrab

A fancy vehicle license plate number in Dubai was sold for 45,40,000 dirham (Rs 10,29,05,092) at an auction on Saturday, December 30.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said that the ‘AA 30′ registration was the most expensive item sold at its 114th open auction held for distinctive vehicle number plates held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel.

A total of 90 number plates were up for sale during the auction, totaling 51.216 million dirhams (Rs 1,16,08,78,245).

Watch the video below here

Sale topper

  • AA 30 — 45,40,000 dirham (Rs 10,29,05,092)
  • O48 —  2,480,000 dirham (Rs 5,62,12,473)
  • AA555 — 2,560,000 dirham (Rs 5,80,25,779)
  • T64 —  2,400,000 dirham (Rs 5,43,99,168)
  • Q66666 —  1,610,000 dirham (Rs 3,64,92,775)

RTA offered 90 fancy plates for bidding in this auction comprising two, three, four, and five-digits bearing AA-I-J -M-N-O-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z codes.

Number plates garner interest among motoring enthusiasts in the UAE.

In 2016, Indian businessman Balwinder Sahni paid 33 million dirhams (Rs 74,79,88,560) for plate D5 — thought to be the most expensive sale on record worldwide.

