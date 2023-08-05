Watch: Dubai Crown Prince comforts woman with Down Syndrome

A heartwarming video of the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed helping a woman with Down Syndrome has gone viral on social media platforms.

The 23-second video clip was posted on Instagram by Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi, a close friend of Sheikh Hamdan. The Crown Prince is seen comforting the emotional woman while taking a picture.

“Be the reason someone smiles today. @faz3 ❤️,” Al Harbi captioned the video.

Also Read Watch: UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri becomes a fisherman in Kerala

He covered her eyes with his hand, and asked her to smile when he finished counting to three. As he lifted his hand, a bright smile adorned her face. Then the Crown Prince pats her gently in appreciation.

Watch the video below

Sheikh Hamdan shared the video as one of his Instagram stories, accompanied by a heart-shaped emoji and the name “Mizneh,” apparently referring to the woman.

Several members of the UAE royal family were spotted in and around London this summer, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.