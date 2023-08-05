Watch: Dubai Crown Prince comforts woman with Down Syndrome

The 23-second video clip shows the woman overcome with tears as she meets Sheikh Hamdan.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 8:31 pm IST
Watch: Dubai Crown Prince comforts crying woman with Down Syndrome in London
Photo: Screengrab

A heartwarming video of the Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed helping a woman with Down Syndrome has gone viral on social media platforms.

BookMyMBBS

The 23-second video clip was posted on Instagram by Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi, a close friend of Sheikh Hamdan. The Crown Prince is seen comforting the emotional woman while taking a picture.

“Be the reason someone smiles today. @faz3 ❤️,” Al Harbi captioned the video.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Watch: UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri becomes a fisherman in Kerala

He covered her eyes with his hand, and asked her to smile when he finished counting to three. As he lifted his hand, a bright smile adorned her face. Then the Crown Prince pats her gently in appreciation.

Watch the video below

Sheikh Hamdan shared the video as one of his Instagram stories, accompanied by a heart-shaped emoji and the name “Mizneh,” apparently referring to the woman.

Several members of the UAE royal family were spotted in and around London this summer, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th August 2023 8:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button