Watch: UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri becomes a fisherman in Kerala

Khalid Al Ameri, a popular United Arab Emirates (UAE) influencer, who recently visited the south Indian state of Kerala, posted a video of himself becoming a Kerala fisherman for 24 hours.

Khaled Al Ameri, known for his humorous videos, eagerness to take on challenges, and travel the world to create engaging content

The influencer has moved around the world, immersing himself in new experiences and showcasing them in an entertaining way. This time, he decided to take on the challenge of experiencing the life of a fisherman in Kerala.

“I became a Kerala fisherman for 24 hours,” Ameri captioned the video post on Instagram.

In a video, the influencer is seen stepping out into the sea as dawn breaks, wearing a white shirt with a blue-coloured traditional outfit called a lungi.

“We’re going to get on that boat and we’re not going back until we catch fish,” says the influencer, stepping into a blue boat.

Ameri was seen enjoying the ride with a bright look in his eyes. He continues to describe it as an hopeful feeling, while also expressing his tense experience with crashing waves.

Ameri also got a taste of rain, as it began to fall on their boat. Video shows fishermen preparing nets, expecting fish, but unable to catch them.

One of the fishermen said, ‘Alhamdulillah’, even though not catching any fish that day. When Ameri asked him why he said that, the fisherman replied, “Hopefully we’ll get it tomorrow.”

One of the user commented, “Look how they’re filled with contentment.”