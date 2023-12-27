Watch: Dubai sets Guinness World Record for largest Rubik’s Cube

The record-breaking installation weighs over 300 kg.

Dubai sets new Guinness World Record for world's largest Rubik's Cube
Photo: DMO

Dubai has added a new Guinness World Record to its never-ending list of achievements by receiving the title for setting up the world’s largest Rubik’s Cube.

The title was unveiled by Dubai Knowledge Park, a free zone hub of 700 higher education institutes, vocational academies, and training centres, to mark its 20th anniversary.

The installation of the Rubik’s Cube weighs over 300 kg and measures 3m x 3m x 3m and consists of 21 fibreglass cubes, each nearly 1 metre tall, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The cube symbolizes skill acquisition, complex task completion, and knowledge bridges, reminding us that the journey can be enjoyable.

The world’s largest Rubik’s cube is now open for public viewing and interaction.

