Jubin Nautiyal to perform in Dubai: Date, tickets & more

Are you a fan of Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful voice and want to see him perform live? If yes, then the wait is over! The multi-award winning Bollywood singer is all set to perform a live concert in Dubai on Saturday, December 30.

The singer will grace the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium stage at 7:30 pm UAE time (9 pm IST).

Also Read Toll gate operator Salik to manage paid parking at Dubai Mall

34-year-old will perform his fan favourites such as ‘Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi’, ‘Raatan Lambiyan’, ‘Tum Hi Aana’, ‘Bawara Mann’, ‘Akh Lad Jaave’, ‘Dil Galti Kar baitha Hai’, ‘Kaabil Hoon’, ‘Lut Gaye’ and others at the concert.

“Hey Dubai! I am super excited to perform for you guys on the 30th of December 2023! Catch me live at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium cuz it’s something you would never want to miss out on this new year!,” Jubin wrote on Instagram.

Meteora Developers is presenting this musical extravaganza that aligns with their commitment to excellence.

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale for his concert via the Dubai Platinumlist website. The tickets range from 125 dirhams (Rs 2,836) and 4,000 dirhams (Rs 90,770).

How to get there?

The venue can be reached by taking Exit 52 towards Al Garhoud road and following the signs towards Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.