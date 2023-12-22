Toll gate operator Salik to manage paid parking at Dubai Mall

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s toll gate operator Salik on Friday, December 22, partnered with Emaar Properties to manage the parking system at Dubai Mall, the world’s largest mall.

The venture plans to utilize Salik’s technology to streamline visitor parking, eliminating the need for physical barriers.

The system will utilize automatic vehicle plate recognition to charge parking fees, which will be debited from visitors’ accounts in accordance with Emaar Shopping Malls Management’s regulations, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The service is scheduled to be launched in The Dubai Mall by the third quarter of 2024, and the parking fee was not disclosed and will be determined after Emaar Malls finalizes the project’s business rules.

Salik will oversee the design, financing, development, installation, and management of the parking management system at the Mall.

CEO and board member of Salik Company PJSC, Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, praised the company’s ability to provide a seamless customer journey by eliminating the need for gates or barriers at Dubai Mall.

Salik, operating eight toll gates in emirate, anticipates revenue growth of 9-10 percent in 2023, with an EBITDA margin of 66-67 percent.