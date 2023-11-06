Watch: Dubai to build 40 AC rest areas for delivery riders

Abu Dhabi: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai plans to construct 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders in key areas across Dubai, Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The initiative aims to enhance road safety, foster wellbeing and reduce the risks of road accidents.

Rest areas features

It comes with amenities such as a snack dispenser, water cooler, and mobile phone charging station.

It can accommodate up to ten people and has motorcycle parking spaces, depending on the location.

The rest areas’ exteriors have been designed to minimize the impact of sunlight.

Rest areas locations

Arabian Ranches

International City

Business Bay

Al Quoz, Al Karama

Al Satwa

A Jaddaf

Mirdif, as well as other districts in the emirate.

All rest areas are expected to be completed by July 2024.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said, “The construction of these rest areas is part of RTA’s efforts to provide a proper working environment for delivery riders, given the substantial growth of the delivery business in recent years to meet the public demand for goods.”

“RTA has charted out an integrated structure for the delivery market to uphold the quality of services provided to the public including a professional certification of delivery riders.”

“Traffic safety is a top priority and RTA is keen to implement the traffic safety strategy in place for the emirate aimed to rank Dubai a global leader in traffic safety,” he added.