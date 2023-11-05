Kareena Kapoor visits 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday, November 3, addressed a packed gathering at the ongoing 42nd annual Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), where she promoted her book, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be’.

In her keynote session, Kareena talked about how motherhood had changed her life and regaled fans with anecdotes from her career, including movie ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’.

When UAE-based presenter Rania Ali asked her journey of body change, Kareena said, “As a woman she has undergone various transformations in her body, from being a chubby girl to size zero figure,” and emphasizing the importance of self-love and acceptance of one’s body type.

“I am a Punjabi girl who loves food, and I was weighing just 45 kgs, and to be that, it’s really tough,” she said. “I had my first son, Taimur, and then Jehangir. I lost weight, gained weight, but I love myself whatever my body type is.”

Speaking about how she approaches difficult roles in movies, she said, “For me, I don’t look at a role as difficult or challenging. I love being in front of the camera, be it any role like Omkara, Chameli, Jab We Met, Dev, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum, or Netflix debut Jaane Jaan”.

On Sunday, November 5, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a photo of her outfit worn at SIBF 2023, along with the caption “Desert Rose…”.

Her photos went viral on social media, garnering over 70,000 likes and tons of comments in just a few hours.

SIBF 2023

The 42nd Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is hosting exciting activities for family members of all age groups.

1,043 Arab and 990 international publishers showcase over 1.5 million book titles, including 800,000 in Arabic and 700,000 in other languages

Event is taking place from November 1 to November 12 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

South Korea is the guest of honour this year, hosting a cultural programmes, including literary discussions, musical performances, and cooking demonstrations in its national pavilion.

SIBF is celebrating a host of renowned authors, film celebrities, thought leaders, and global influencers, including Nobel Prize laureates and top-selling authors.

The lineup of guests includes American astronaut Sunita Williams, Nobel Prize laureate Wole Soyinka, renowned Algerian writer Ahlam Mosteghanemi, and Nigerian playwright and novelist Wole Soyinka