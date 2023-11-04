Crorepati overnight: Syrian expat wins Rs 45 cr in UAE Big Ticket

Abu Dhabi: While many individuals have been striving for years to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, a United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Syrian expatriate won the grand prize of Dirhams 20 million (Rs 45,28,11,000) in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner, Azmi Mtanious Hourani, bagged the prize after purchasing ticket number 175573 from Abu Dhabi International Airport on a trip to Germany for the raffle draw number 257.

Hourani, who resides in the ‘garden city’ of Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, has been living in the UAE for the past 25 years.

Overwhelmed by the win, he told Big Ticket’s representatives that this would be his last ticket purchase after over 100 unsuccessful attempts. He has not yet decided but might consider investing in a share.

Other winners

On Friday, Ten Indian and Filipino nationals were announced as winners of a gold prize worth Dirham 590,000 (Rs 1,33,57,924).

Azaruddin Moopar Ameed, a Saudi Arabian content professional, won a Maserati Ghibli at the Big Ticket live draw, after purchasing a cash prize and Dream Car raffle tickets with friends.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during October automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with Dirhams 100,000 every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed Dirhams 15 million on Sunday, December 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.