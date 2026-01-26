Mumbai: Entertainment columns rarely have a dull day, as viral celebrity moments continue to dominate social media timelines. The latest video grabbing attention online shows YouTuber Elvish Yadav apparently slapping socialite Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. The clip has left fans confused and sparked widespread discussion across platforms.

The video, which is surfacing on Instagram and Facebook, is widely believed to be a scripted promotional skit rather than a real altercation. We did some research and found that the scene is part of a teaser for an upcoming episode of “Phodcast with Elvish,” scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. In the viral clip, Orry is seen attempting to take a close selfie with Elvish moments before the dramatic “slap”.

While some fans initially expressed concern, others were quick to call it a prank or an act, especially given the duo’s recent friendly public appearances. However, the confusion was fuelled by Elvish Yadav’s past controversies involving physical confrontations.

In 2024, he was involved in a public fight with content creator Maxtern, which resulted in an FIR before the two later reconciled. Another incident from the same year showed him slapping a man at a Jaipur restaurant following an alleged verbal exchange.

Meanwhile, Orry has also been making headlines for a separate controversy involving Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The buzz began after Orry shared a reel titled “3 worst names,” where he mentioned the names Sara, Paalak and Amrita without surnames. Social media users quickly linked the names to Sara Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari and Amrita Singh. Following the reel, both Sara and Ibrahim reportedly unfollowed Orry on Instagram, adding more fuel to the ongoing online chatter.