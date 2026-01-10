Marfa, Hyderabad’s most loved beat, continues to grow beyond weddings and local celebrations, finding new fans across the globe. Known for its loud beats and infectious energy, Marfa has increasingly become a symbol of the city’s vibrant culture. The latest proof of its rising popularity is a now-viral video featuring a Belgian influencer at Charminar, which has turned into a light-hearted moment on the internet today.

In the Instagram video, Belgian dancer and content creator Edouard Jacqmin, popularly known as Ed People, is seen inviting people in the bustling lanes around Charminar to join him and try out Marfa steps.

What follows is pure joy. Locals, shopkeepers, children and passersby jump in without hesitation, dancing freely to the beats. The moment that truly won hearts comes towards the end, when an elderly Hyderabadi woman, takes out some money and showers it over the dancers, leaving viewers smiling.

In another clip from Hyderabad, Ed is seen getting a group of girls and shoppers to dance to Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s hit song “Kurchi Madathapetti”, turning the busy street into an impromptu dance floor. The spontaneous moment once again highlights how easily music and dance break barriers, drawing cheerful participation from everyone around.

Ed People is known for travelling across countries and connecting with strangers through dance. He has 2.9M followers on Instagram. With no formal dance training, he built a massive following by simply asking people one question: “Can you teach me your favourite dance move?”

His videos celebrate cultures from across the world, from traditional to modern dance styles and aim to spread joy and human connection. Before arriving in Hyderabad, Ed had visited Pakistan, where he went viral after making people dance to Pasoori on the streets.