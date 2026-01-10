Watch: European influencer makes locals dance on Marfa at Charminar

Ed People is known for travelling across countries and connecting with strangers through dance

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th January 2026 5:56 pm IST
Belgian influencer with Hyderabadis
Belgian influencer dances with Hyderabadis (Instagram)

Marfa, Hyderabad’s most loved beat, continues to grow beyond weddings and local celebrations, finding new fans across the globe. Known for its loud beats and infectious energy, Marfa has increasingly become a symbol of the city’s vibrant culture. The latest proof of its rising popularity is a now-viral video featuring a Belgian influencer at Charminar, which has turned into a light-hearted moment on the internet today.

In the Instagram video, Belgian dancer and content creator Edouard Jacqmin, popularly known as Ed People, is seen inviting people in the bustling lanes around Charminar to join him and try out Marfa steps.

What follows is pure joy. Locals, shopkeepers, children and passersby jump in without hesitation, dancing freely to the beats. The moment that truly won hearts comes towards the end, when an elderly Hyderabadi woman, takes out some money and showers it over the dancers, leaving viewers smiling.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

In another clip from Hyderabad, Ed is seen getting a group of girls and shoppers to dance to Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela’s hit song “Kurchi Madathapetti”, turning the busy street into an impromptu dance floor. The spontaneous moment once again highlights how easily music and dance break barriers, drawing cheerful participation from everyone around.

Ed People is known for travelling across countries and connecting with strangers through dance. He has 2.9M followers on Instagram. With no formal dance training, he built a massive following by simply asking people one question: “Can you teach me your favourite dance move?”

His videos celebrate cultures from across the world, from traditional to modern dance styles and aim to spread joy and human connection. Before arriving in Hyderabad, Ed had visited Pakistan, where he went viral after making people dance to Pasoori on the streets.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th January 2026 5:56 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button