Hyderabad: If there’s one sound that can instantly turn a quiet Hyderabadi gathering into a full-blown celebration, it’s the thunderous beat of Marfa. For Hyderabadis, Marfa isn’t just music. It’s emotion, legacy, and pure adrenaline rolled into rhythm. From grand weddings and baraats to birthdays, political victories, festive processions, and even spontaneous street celebrations, no occasion feels complete without the electrifying echo of Marfa drums.

The moment the beat drops, feet move on their own, shoulders sway instinctively, and the entire atmosphere transforms into a carnival of joy, because in Hyderabad, celebrations don’t begin until Marfa arrives.

How Marfa is blending tradition with Bollywood

What makes Hyderabadi Marfa truly unstoppable today is its modern makeover. Marfa groups across the city are no longer limited to traditional beats. They now come armed with Bollywood twists, piano melodies, EDM drops, and viral hooks. From remixing chartbusters to blending folk rhythm with songs, these groups are redefining celebration soundtracks, making Marfa louder, trendier, and more Instagram-worthy than ever before.

Adding to this viral wave, a popular Marfa group from Hyderabad has recreated the viral FA9LA beats from the 2025 hit film Dhurandhar. A video of the Marfa rendition is currently going viral on Instagram, drawing massive applause for fusing Hyderabadi tradition with a global hip-hop sound.

Speaking about the viral entry song itself, FA9LA used for Akshaye Khanna’s powerful introduction as Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, is originally a Bahraini Arabic hip-hop track performed by Flipperachi (Hussam Aseem) and Daffy, with music produced by DJ Outlaw. The song exploded overnight in India thanks to Akshaye Khanna’s charismatic, impromptu dance moves and unmatched swagger during his coronation as Sher-e-Baloch.

This isn’t for the first time that this Marfa group did something like that. Earlier, they also gave the global hit “Saiyaara” title track a festive Marfa spin.

The same group has earlier impressed audiences with Marfa versions of “Srivalli” from Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, and “Jamal Kudu” from Animal. Each performance retained the soul of the original song while injecting it with raw Marfa energy, a combination that Hyderabadis clearly can’t get enough of.

Over the years, Marfa rhythms have also found a strong place in Bollywood and wedding playlists across India. Several iconic songs are frequently reimagined with Marfa beats to elevate their dance quotient. Popular favourites include “Choli Ke Peeche”, “Ek Do Teen”, and “Chumma Chumma”, all staples at high-energy events. All of these continue to remain crowd-pullers.