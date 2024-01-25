Watch: Fan jumps security at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad to touch Rohit Sharma’s feet

Hyderabad: A fan jumped security in at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25, to touch skipper Rohit Sharma’s feet, on Day 1 of the first of 5 test matches between India and England.

The young man barged into the ground before the players got into action today, much to Rohit Sharma’s dismay as he looked displeased by the fan’s behaviour, however, paid little heed to it.

The fan donning a jersey with the number 18 and Virat Kohli’s name jumped security at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad and rushed to touch Sharma’s feet. He was barely there for a few seconds before the security caught up to him and escorted him away.

The incident had little to no effect on Sharma however, his fans on social media were amused and took to X to express their views.

A fan met Rohit Sharma and touched his feet in Hyderabad.pic.twitter.com/25C07t2WaX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 25, 2024

The series which kicked off today in Hyderabad will culminate on March 11 in Dharamshala.

India squad for first two Tests against England

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-capt), Avesh Khan.

Rohit Sharma’s record vs England

Rohit boasts an impressive record against England, having accumulated 747 runs in nine Tests at an average of 49.80, including two centuries and three fifties.

His prowess in Indian conditions is undeniable, with 2,002 runs in 24 Tests at an average of 66.73, featuring eight centuries and six fifties.

In a recent T20I series against Afghanistan, Rohit faced initial setbacks with two ducks but roared back with a spectacular 121* in 69 balls, showcasing his ability to bounce back with resilience.