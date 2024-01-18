Indian team to arrive in Hyderabad on Jan 20 for first test vs England

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team is scheduled to assemble in Hyderabad on January 20, 2024, five days ahead of the first Test against England, which commences on January 25, 2024, at the Uppal Stadium.

The team will undergo a four-day practice session before the Test series, which consists of five matches.

Upon their arrival in Hyderabad, the Indian team players are scheduled to have nets immediately, and Virat Kohli is expected to take a day off after his net session on January 21 to attend the Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya.

Ravindra Jadeja has headed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the Test series, and he cancelled all his commercial engagements and ad shoots to be at the NCA.

The England team is set to arrive in Hyderabad a day after the arrival of the Indian team on January 21, 2024, having prepared for the series in Abu Dhabi.

The late arrival of the England team has sparked criticism back home, with Steve Harmison expressing concerns that under-preparedness might jeopardize their chances, suggesting the team could face a 5-0 defeat