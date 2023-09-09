Watch: Fans tussle over John Cena’s t-shirt amid WWE match in Hyderabad

"I've been imagining this moment right here for 20 years, which has turned far greater than I could ever have imagined,” said the legend John Cena.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 9th September 2023 4:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: A sold-out crowd of WWE fans descended on the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India, for WWE Superstar Spectacle – the first WWE Live Event to ever take place in the region, and the first show to take place in India since 2017.

A brawl in the audience occurred during the match after the legendary wrestler John Cena threw his t-shirt in the crowd.

People were literally seen grabbing his blue colour t-shirt from all sides. While each of them tried to snatch it away, the others in the background were heard cheering for the starfighter.

Some of the biggest WWE superstars of the modern day travelled more than 15,000km to perform for the WWE Universe in India, receiving rapturous applause and crowd participation.

“The results of WWE Superstar Spectacle included: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Drew McIntyre defeated Indus Sher, Natalya defeated Zoey Stark, Gunther defeated Shanky, Bron Breakker defeated Odyssey Jones, Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya, John Cena & Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins defeated Imperium,” the statement read.

Speaking of his time in India, WWE Legend John Cena commented: “Thank you for allowing me to be here tonight. You know, sometimes we feel something inside that grabs us emotionally. I’ve been imagining this moment right here for 20 years. I wanted to end tonight by saying this moment was far greater than I could ever have imagined.”

WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT airs LIVE weekly in India on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu).

(With inputs from IANS)

