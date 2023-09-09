Hyderabad: Couple electrocuted by water pump switch in Bandlaguda

Shakeera Begum went to switch on the water pump in her house when she got electrocuted.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th September 2023 2:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: Couple electrocuted by water pump switch in Bandlaguda
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A couple in Bandlaguda was electrocuted while switching on a water pump at their house on Saturday morning.

The deceased Tanveer, 36 and his wife Shakeera Begum along with their three children were residents of Ghousenagar in Bandlaguda for the last few years.

According to the police, Shakeera Begum attempted to switch the water pump on in her house when she was electrocuted.

When Tanveer noticed the scene, he rushed to rescue her but in turn was electrocuted.

When both of them collapsed, the neighbours rushed into their house and switched off the power supply.

They pulled the couple away from the power cables only to discover that both of them were breathless.

Cops were then informed about the tragedy, reached the spot and shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered.

