Google Maps lands truck into backwaters of reservoir in Telangana

Hyderabad: A truck driver on his way to Husnabad landed in a water reservoir after he relied on Google Maps to reach his destination.

Google Maps which is used by almost every other individual landed the driver in ‘neck-deep’ trouble as he drove into the water until the vehicle stopped.

The driver, identified as Shiva, and his cleaner, Mondaiah, were unfamiliar with the local roads and decided to use the app to navigate their way to Husnabad.

However, the duo landed up in the backwaters of the Gauravelli project constructed at Gudatipalli in Akkannapet Mandal at 2 am.

They crossed Nandaram with the help of the maps. Despite stoppers being installed to divert traffic from the backwater towards a bypass lane, the two took the route based on the directions of the navigation app.

Due to poor visibility, the duo entered the water assuming that it was a ‘watery lane’ or water stagnation triggered by the recent heavy rains

The truck then reached a point where water started gushing up to the cabin of the lorry and the vehicle came to a standstill a while later.

The duo found themselves in the middle of the water and realised that they were in danger and were forced to swim to safety and seek assistance from locals in Gouravelly village.

Due to the construction of the Gouravelly reservoir as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), the previous road to Husnabad via Gudatipally and Gouravelly was submerged.

A new route had been established downstream of the reservoir to divert traffic. However, Google Maps inadvertently guided them onto the old, submerged road.

With the help of the community, they managed to retrieve their vehicle from the water the next day using a JCB after its engine became dysfunctional.