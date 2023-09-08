Watch: Stray dog attacks child in Hyderabad’s Tappachabutra

The boy reportedly has to undergo surgery which would incur an expense of Rs 3 lakh to his parents.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th September 2023 3:51 pm IST
Watch: Stray dog pounces on the little kid in Hyderabad's Tappachabutra
Watch: Stray dog pounces on the little kid in Hyderabad's Tappachabutra

Hyderabad: A boy under 5 years of age was left injured after a stray dog pounced on him in Tappachabutra, the undated CCTV footage of which surfaced on social media on Friday, September 8.

In the video, the child can be seen stepping out of a side lane, unmindful of his surroundings, and playing with a toy in his hand.

The dog that was crossing the path, pounced on the child, attacking his neck and taking him to the ground.

MS Education Academy

Luckily, the boy was rescued by a woman walking nearby.

However, the dog tried to attack the woman but was driven away by a passerby who chased him away with a stone.

Also Read
Video: Stray dog attacks 4-yr-old in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam

The boy reportedly has to undergo surgery which would incur an expense of Rs 3 lakh to his parents.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th September 2023 3:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button