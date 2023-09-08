Watch: Stray dog attacks child in Hyderabad’s Tappachabutra

Hyderabad: A boy under 5 years of age was left injured after a stray dog pounced on him in Tappachabutra, the undated CCTV footage of which surfaced on social media on Friday, September 8.

In the video, the child can be seen stepping out of a side lane, unmindful of his surroundings, and playing with a toy in his hand.

The dog that was crossing the path, pounced on the child, attacking his neck and taking him to the ground.

Luckily, the boy was rescued by a woman walking nearby.

However, the dog tried to attack the woman but was driven away by a passerby who chased him away with a stone.

Incident at Tappachabutra couple of days ago. Now the parents of the kid are forced to spend Rs 3 lakh for the boy's surgery!

The boy reportedly has to undergo surgery which would incur an expense of Rs 3 lakh to his parents.