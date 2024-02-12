Watch: Farmers vandalise Achampet market yard office in Telangana

Hyderabad: Groundnut farmers attacked the market committee chairperson, Aruna, and vandalised the market yard office at the Achampet market yard office in Nagarkurnool district.

Groundnut farmers protested against being denied an MSP for their produce. The farmers accused traders of fraudulently reducing the price of groundnuts by questioning their quality.

On Sunday, 709 farmers brought 32,875 bags of groundnuts to the market, with prices ranging from Rs 4,816 to Rs 7,060 per quintal, which they deemed unsatisfactory.

Farmers alleged that traders assessed prices using their hands rather than the official method based on the weight of 100 grams of groundnuts.