Watch: Farmers vandalise Achampet market yard office in Telangana

On Sunday, 709 farmers brought 32,875 bags of groundnuts to the market, with prices ranging from Rs.4,816 to Rs.7,060 per quintal, which they deemed unsatisfactory.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2024 3:12 pm IST
Watch: Protesting Atchampet farmers vandalise market yard office

Hyderabad: Groundnut farmers attacked the market committee chairperson, Aruna, and vandalised the market yard office at the Achampet market yard office in Nagarkurnool district.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Groundnut farmers protested against being denied an MSP for their produce. The farmers accused traders of fraudulently reducing the price of groundnuts by questioning their quality.

On Sunday, 709 farmers brought 32,875 bags of groundnuts to the market, with prices ranging from Rs 4,816 to Rs 7,060 per quintal, which they deemed unsatisfactory.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: CM Revanth, Bhatti to visit Medigadda Barrage

Farmers alleged that traders assessed prices using their hands rather than the official method based on the weight of 100 grams of groundnuts.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2024 3:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button